Contrasting Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) and Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Industria de Diseño Textil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis AB (publ) $2.23 billion 1.14 $174.15 million N/A N/A Industria de Diseño Textil $31.68 billion 3.57 $4.07 billion $0.65 27.91

Industria de Diseño Textil has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Loomis AB (publ) and Industria de Diseño Textil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis AB (publ) 5.21% 10.15% 3.76% Industria de Diseño Textil 7.18% 12.74% 6.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and Industria de Diseño Textil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Industria de Diseño Textil 2 5 4 0 2.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industria de Diseño Textil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industria de Diseño Textil beats Loomis AB (publ) on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. As of April 1, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 400 branches. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e. The company operates 7,469 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 202 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistics, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in Corunna, Spain.

