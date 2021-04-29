Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.23. 315,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 659,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$814.73 million and a PE ratio of -127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.