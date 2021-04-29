Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.23. 315,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 659,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$814.73 million and a PE ratio of -127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

