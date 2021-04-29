Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,737 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Advance Auto Parts worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

