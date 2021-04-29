Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 58,725 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,725 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,957. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

