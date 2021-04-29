Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,422 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of QTS Realty Trust worth $34,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.19. 3,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

