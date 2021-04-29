Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,158 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Brady worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Brady by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,959.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

