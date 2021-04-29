Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after purchasing an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.27. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $225.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

