Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,031 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 4.11% of AudioCodes worth $36,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 188,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.98. 1,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,217. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.88 million, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

