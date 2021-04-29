Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of AMERISAFE worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 1,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,390. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

