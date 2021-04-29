Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 121,697 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,697 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Cogent Communications worth $42,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,826,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 31,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,490. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

