Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 12,477 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.95. 3,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,213. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

