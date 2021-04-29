Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 468 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cable One worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,816.81. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,570. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,687.00 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,813.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,958.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

