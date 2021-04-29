Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 80,302 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Materion worth $25,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

