Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 8,096 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of American States Water worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,522,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.38. 648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.23.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

