Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,585. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.51 and a 200 day moving average of $323.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

