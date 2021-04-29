Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 469.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Air Lease worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.65. 3,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,137. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

