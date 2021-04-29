Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $34,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. 1,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,541. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.68.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.