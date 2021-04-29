Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

