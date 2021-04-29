Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total transaction of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.39. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

