Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,918 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Exponent worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $65,911,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $61,111,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

