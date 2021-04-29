Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Landstar System worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.69. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,133. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.