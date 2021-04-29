Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,064 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STERIS worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,580. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

