Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,780 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.72. 13,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,123. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

