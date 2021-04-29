Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Americold Realty Trust worth $37,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,048,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 281.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 23,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

