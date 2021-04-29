Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 2.86% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $33,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

