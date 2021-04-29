Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,048. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.33 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

