Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 225,550 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,550 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Power Integrations worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 82.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at $511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,916,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,536. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

