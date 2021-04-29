Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 37,496 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,496 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Quaker Chemical worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.84. 461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,671. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.92. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

