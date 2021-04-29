Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 68,313 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,313 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Badger Meter worth $32,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 209,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,022. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

