Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $12.77 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.14. 983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

