Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the March 31st total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 386,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,098. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

