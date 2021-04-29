Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 817,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,640. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

