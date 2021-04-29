Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $126.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

