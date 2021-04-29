Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 726,760 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 70,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,961. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

