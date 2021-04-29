Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,092,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.63. 25,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,861. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $146.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.