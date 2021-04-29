Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

