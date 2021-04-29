Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Sells 39,238 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,238 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,004,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,245,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.52. 85,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,153. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32.

