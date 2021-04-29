Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.78. Approximately 410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corbion in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Corbion alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corbion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.