Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,121,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,428,000 after buying an additional 1,121,453 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 14,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,983,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.41.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.32. The company has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.