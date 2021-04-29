Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.64. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

