Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

