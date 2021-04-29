Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 898 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PYPL opened at $271.09 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.64 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $318.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.