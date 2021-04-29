Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Core-Mark also posted sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

