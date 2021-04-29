Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Up 111.8% in April

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CLABF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30.
Core One Labs Company Profile
