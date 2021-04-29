CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

