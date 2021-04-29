Cormark Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.35.

EIF opened at C$38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.46.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

