Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 36,390 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 239.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

