Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 9,596 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.89. 345,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

