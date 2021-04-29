Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,590. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

