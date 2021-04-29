Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 956,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.